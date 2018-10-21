Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Encounter with Terrorists: Indian Soldier Injured in Gunfight

As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces. The injured soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Oct 21, 2018, 11:24 am IST
Army & militants engaged in gun battle

A soldier was injured on Sunday in a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Larnoo village after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces. The injured soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital. Two to three militants are believed to be hiding inside a residential house in the area under cordon,” the police added.

