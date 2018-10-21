KeralaLatest News

Facebook Post Against IG Manoj Abraham, Case Taken Against 13 Persons

Oct 21, 2018, 10:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala police have initiated legal proceedings against all social media users who post derogatory comments against them on social media. Those who have put the posts got warnings from the page of City Police Commissioner.

In the Sabarimala issue, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner’s warning appeared below posts that supposedly contained derogatory remarks against IG Manoj Abraham. The post was asked to remove, but those who were not ready, 13 of them will face legal action.

All 13 of them are Thiruvananthapuram residents. Threat, Character Assassination, Call for Riot etc are some of the charges that will be pressed against them. It is reported that they have posted derogatory comments along with IG Manoj Abraham’s picture

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 5, 2018, 07:46 pm IST

AAP leader’s burnt body found inside car

Dec 16, 2017, 08:40 am IST

Asaduddin has to say something about criminalizing triple talaq: this is what he wants to warn

Dec 16, 2017, 10:21 am IST

See what TV celebrities did before they became popular actors

Feb 8, 2018, 04:44 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS!!! PAKISTAN VIOLATES CEASEFIRE AGAIN!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close