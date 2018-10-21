First Trade in IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore sell Quinton de Kock

Royal Challengers Bangalore have traded South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians in what has become the IPL’s first trade of 2019.

In the 2018 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore had acquired the services of de Kock for INR 2.8 crore (USD 437,000). As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mumbai Indians have purchased the South African at the same price. In order to offset the deal, they have released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2.2 crore, USD 343,000) and Sri Lankan offspinner Akila Dananjaya (INR 50 lakh, USD 78,000).

Mumbai Indians already have two wicket-keepers in their squad in Ishan Kishan and Aditya Tare, and they might well use de Kock as a specialist batsman at the top of the order along with West Indian Evin Lewis. Also, since Lewis tapered off towards the fag end of the season in 2018, hence de Kock is a welcome addition to the squad.

The South African has earlier played for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad and has good numbers in the competition. In 34 matches, he has scored 927 runs at an average of 28.09 and with a strike rate of 130. He has a century and six fifties to his name.