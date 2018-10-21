Latest Newscelebrities

Hina Khan looks absolutely gorgeous in the yellow outfit: See Pics

Oct 21, 2018, 02:47 pm IST
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

Hina Khan’s recent photoshoot pictures are now doing rounds on the internet.

In the photograph, she looks beautiful in her lemon coloured outfit. The golden embroidery on the outfit added glam into it. The dewy make-up and minimal accessories rounded her lookout. The outfit is styled by Ashish and Shefali. She captioned the photograph that this colour made her smile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Create your own sunshine ??. This colour makes me smileee?. Outfit by @ashishandshefaliofficial Ring @curiocottagejewelry

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on


This is not the only photograph that she has shared on Instagram. In her Instagram story, she can be seen sweating out in gym. Hina Khan who flaunts her fit and curvaceous body, has once again made our heads turn.

