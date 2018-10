Akhila Bharatiya Ayyappa Prachara Sabha will move the Supreme Court, seeking to ban the entry of non-Hindus at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala.

Earlier this day, Two women, who tried to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala were blocked by protesters at Neelimala and had to abandon their journey midway.

The women from Andhra Pradesh had attempted the trek without police protection. They have returned to Pamba.