India vs West Indies: India Elect to Bowl in First ODI

India takes on the Windies in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. India won the Toss and elected to Bowl first. Rishabh Pant to make his debut for Team India while Oshane Thomas and Chandrapaul Hemraj will debut for the Windies. At the end of 8 overs, West Indies were at 41/1.

India had comfortably outclassed the visiting side in the 2-match Test series 2-0. The hosts boast of a formidable squad but the visitors have a chance to redeem themselves after the Test series thumping. India have won three out of the last five matches, losing one while another match had no result.

Windies (Playing XI):

Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

India (Playing XI):

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal