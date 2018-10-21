“Kerala Govt is Opposing Hindu Beliefs”: O RajaGopal

Thiruvananthapuram: O Rajagopal MLA has accused the Kerala state government of extending their wholehearted support and facilities for young women who are not believers. Rajagopal was inaugurating the protest against Sabarimala verdict in front of Museum Police station. “Government is openly opposing the beliefs of the Hindu community. By arranging facilities for women who are not believers of Lord Ayyappa, the government is encouraging activities against Ayyappa Dharma”, he said.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar Varma, representative of the Panthalam royal family said that Sabarimala temple will be closed if the government does not agree their demands. “The young women who had reached Sabarimala till now are not real devotees. They reached as if someone sent them to disgrace the temple and its rituals”, Sasikumar Varma told a private channel.

“Devaswom board’s stand not to give a review plea against the supreme court verdict is not right. We don’t want to hold discussions with a government which is insolent. Panthalam royal family has the right to close the temple as per the contract signed between Travancore Royal Family and central government in 1949. The royal family is not hesitant to take such an action”, said Sasikumar Varma.