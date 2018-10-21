Indian Super LeagueLatest News

Lanzariote’s Strike Holds Jamshedpur to a Draw

Oct 21, 2018, 09:54 pm IST
Jamshedpur FC was looking to turn around their fortunes at home when they hosted a refreshed ATK, managed by their former coach Steve Coppell, in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

It was on the 35th minute that Jamshedpur went ahead. Cidoncha was checked out by Pronay Halder just in front of the ATK box. Free-kick was awarded. Cidoncha took the free-kick low and curling at the far post. Bhattacharja got his fingertips to it but couldn’t stop the ball from hitting the back of the net. Jamshedpur 1-ATK 0.

Just when it seemed Jamshedpur would go to halftime being the happier team, ATK got a corner. Lanzariote went with an inswinging corner and Subhasish Roy helped it inside his own net although the ATK player got the goal.

The second half of the match so no goals, although there were a few close chances and the match ended in a draw.

