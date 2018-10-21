Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted walking together holding each other’s hand

Bollywood breakup’s relationship and marriage are common nowadays. Recent buzz in B’town is all about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

after years of keeping their alleged relationship away from the prying public eye, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are apparently all set to come out in the open and confirm their relationship. While the reports of the two being more than friends are out in the open since quite some time, Arjun and Malaika have always maintained a dignified silence over their relationship. Since Malaika has separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the latter has also moved on in his personal life.

Arjun Kapoor and the gorgeous Malaika Arora were spotted together on Sunday in a television show. Arjun Kapoor went on a reality show India’s Got Talent to promote his latest film Namaste England. According to the reports, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora walked together holding each other’s hand and also shook their leg on Namaste England movie’s songs.

India’s Got Talent Season 8 is co-judged by Malaika, Karan Johar and Kirron Kher. On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor went on the show with Namaste England’s co-star Parineeti Chopra. A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were caught in the camera during the Lakme Fashion Week sitting in the front row together. The rumoured couple has been together for a long time now and dating each other.