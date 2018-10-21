Muslim Jama’ath Council Expelled Activist Rehana Fathima from Community

The Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council has expelled Rehana Fatima, the woman, who reached within hailing distance of Sabarimala’s sanctum sanctorum, from Muslim community.

A Poonkunju, the Council president, informed the decision in a press statement issued on Saturday. “The Council has also directed the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama’ath to expel her and her family from the membership of Mahallu,” the statement read. Poonkunju also added that Rehana’s act has hurt the Hindu devotees and is against the rituals of the Hindu community.

On Friday, Rehana Fathima, along with Hyderabad journalist Kavitha Jakkala and her crew, trekked the Sabarimala amid tight police protection. She was dressed like an Ayyappa, in black clothes, carrying irumudikkikettu (the sacred bundle). Her partner Manoj Sreedhar had claimed that she observed a 21-day fast as per the customs and practices.