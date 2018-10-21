Sabarimala Verdict : BJP to stage protest across Kerala against Sabrimala verdict

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that it will launch a one-month long campaign across Kerala against the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala Temple.

K. Surendran, Kerala BJP General Secretary said, “There will be a month-long Sabarimala Aiyyappa Samrakshnaye Abhiyaan (Save Sabarimala Campaign) across Kerala. We will be going to every single booth, will visit every house and tell people about the importance of the sanctity of Sabarimala Temple.”

When questioned if they were not afraid of the consequences, Surendran said, “Maybe, but belief is everything for the Ayyappaa devotees. No court should interfere in the matter of faith.”

He claimed that the BJP’s state unit has got the support of the top leadership in the Sabarimala matter.

“We have their (top brass) support and we will be seeking their guidance on this matter, whenever it’s needed,” he said.

The Sabarimala Temple witnessed strings of protests by devotees and priests as few women tried to reach the sanctum sanctorum following the apex court’s ruling that came in on September 28.

The BJP General Secretary also said that the state government and Devaswom Board will file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

“We are for the law and order maintenance, the government can take any action they want, we are ready to face, for Aiyyappa we are ready to face everything,” he added.

The Ayyappa temple will close down on Monday after five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Thulam.