“Will Take Strong Action If Employee’s Hurt Religious Sentiments For Personal Motives”: BSNL

Rehana Fathima, a BSNL employee was in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. At a time when the devotees of Lord Ayyappa are hurt to the core, Rehana used social media to post provocative pictures and then followed it up with a failed attempt to enter Sabarimala. All of this has led the devotees to turn their wrath on BSNL and the telecom giant is worried if this would trigger a massive campaign against them. It has done the wise thing, by posting a message on Facebook explaining their stand. Here is a summary of their Fb post.

“Do not mistake the acts of our employees as the intention of BSNL. We keep the mobile tower on in Sabarimala throughout the year for the aid of all the employees at the temple and it is for no profit, but just a service. BSNL will not cooperate with any move meant to hurt the religious sentiments or to break any law. ”

Already there was a huge protest raised against BSNL and subscribers have been calling them and telling that if they don’t take action against Rehana, there will be a huge ‘unsubscribe’ campaign.