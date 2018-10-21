Woman driver hits three luxury cars while trying to exit parking lot: Video

One woman in China left not one but several luxurious cars damaged when she struggled for some time to make her way out. Now, the video is going viral and while some are furious, others couldn’t stop laughing and being sarcastic.

In a footage caught on the surveillance camera put up at a parking space, the driver is seen struggling to back her white car out of the space, continuously rubbing up against a blue Maserati parked beside her. After a few minutes of getting nowhere, the woman comes out of the car tensed and frustrated.

She goes back to the car and suddenly reversing across the aisle, slammed an Audi parked on the opposite side quite hard. And if hitting two cars by then was not enough, she moves ahead and hits another BMW while reversing again!