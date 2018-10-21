Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has a Lot to be Excited About. Here is What we Know

The low-end version of the Xiaomi Mi 8 flagship family, the Mi 8 Lite, will apparently be soon available in a new colour and with a bump in RAM. According to a recent TENAA filing, the phone might be getting a new coat of paint, along with a memory upgrade up to 8GB of RAM. We won’t really get into the merits of the latter on a mid-range device, but we will note that the “M1808D2TT” looks quite impressive in what we can only describe as a dual-color look, complete with accents.

The rim around the camera and the fingerprint sensor is seen featuring similar accents to that of the middle frame. While the Mi 8 Lite carries a 3,350mAh battery, the listing reveals the Xiaomi model will have a slightly smaller 3,250mAh battery capacity.

TENAA shows that the 24MP selfie snapper in front remains on the updated model, the regulatory agency lists the dual camera setup on back as having a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The phone, as it is now, carries a 12MP primary camera on back along with a 5MP depth camera for portraits.