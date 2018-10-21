Youth Ends Life after two vain Suicide attempts inside Church

An unidentified youth sneaked into a church in V.V. Puram and committed suicide by hanging to an iron railing on Thursday night. The incident took place at St. Luke’s church on Pampa Mahakavi Road. The youth is in his mid-20s and had on Thursday made two vain attempts to commit suicide and succeeding in his third.

The security guard on duty told police that the youth may have entered the church premises by climbing a tree from Old Fort school side and accessed the terrace of the building inside the church.

He said he got to know about the incident only after one of the church members saw the body in a room on the second floor of the building.

According to police, the youth was familiar with the church’s structure and directly went to the second floor as the members of the church were holding a meeting on the ground floor. He then took a rope and hanged himself to the ceiling, but the rope broke and he fell down.

He then took a sharp broken window glass and stabbed himself, but in vain. The youth then searched for other things to end his life, but could not find any. He then removed his t-shirt, tore it to make a rope and hung himself, the police said.

While the incident is said to have taken place between 6 pm and 7 pm, it came to light only around 9.30 pm when one of the members saw the body hanging from the iron railings left after concreting.

The church authorities informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Victoria hospital for post-mortem. The police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased and the reason for suicide.