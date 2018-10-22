About 400 Petrol, CNG Pumps to Remain Closed Today

All 400 petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units in Delhi will remain shut today in protest against Delhi government’s refusal to reduce value added tax (VAT) on fuels. In view of the protests, all the petrol pumps will remain closed in the national capital from 6 am onwards on October 22 and till 5 am on October 23.

The protest has been called by Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA). “There are about 400 petrol pumps in Delhi which also have linked compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and all of them will remain closed for nearly 24 hours in protest from 6 am onwards on October 22 and remain closed till 5 am on October 23,” a statement from DPDA read.

The central government as well as several state governments, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, slashed fuel prices, but the Delhi government refused to cut VAT, making the fuels costlier in the national capital. “DPDA urges the Delhi government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state’s revenue loss,” the statement said.

“The central government had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. This was followed by a reduction of VAT by various states including neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, bringing relief to their residents. But, the Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel resulting in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” DPDA president Nischal Singhania was quoted as saying by PTI.