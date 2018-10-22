Alia wants her alleged ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra should date this Bollywood actress

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan.

During the much anticipated Rapid-fire round, the two were their candid best and answered most of the questions very swiftly. Alia was asked by Karan who she thinks alleged ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra should date. Alia said that he should date Kiara Advani.

Reports suggesting that Kiara and Siddharth are in a relationship have been rife for quite some time now even though they have denied it during media interactions. Sidharth was one of the few celebrities to have attended Kiara’s birthday bash this year, fuelling speculations about them being in a relationship.

She also added that if his relationship with Kiara does not work out the actor should date Jacqueline Fernandez. Siddharth and Jacqueline had appeared together in the film A Gentlemen and it was there alleged closeness that drew a wedge between Alia and him.

when Karan asked Alia about Sidharth’s current relationship status, Alia said that she has no idea what he is doing in his life right now.

Alia is now dating Ranbir Kapoor. The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family.

The newest lovebirds in Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seems to be having a lot of fun in Bulgaria.