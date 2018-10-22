BSNL Initiated Inquiry on Rehana Fathima. Could She Lose her Job?

Rehana Fathima who posted provocative pictures on social media, hurting the religious sentiments of devotees has since had tough days. The Ayyappa devotees have turned their wrath on her and she has not got the support from the other camp either. Now BSNL has started a departmental enquiry on her actions. An explanation has been sought from Rehana regarding her actions.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the picture she posted on Facebook might be contradictory to BSNL employees Rules. As a part of the Departmental inquiry, BSNL has submitted a letter to Cyber cell. Rehana is currently working as a Junior Engineer in BSNL. She has been transferred to Palarivattom branch, where she won’t have to interact with a lot of people. Further action against Rehana will be based on the report submitted by the department.

At a time when the devotees of Lord Ayyappa are hurt to the core, Rehana used social media to post provocative pictures and then followed it up with a failed attempt to enter Sabarimala. All of this has led the devotees to turn their wrath on BSNL and the telecom giant is worried if this would trigger a massive campaign against them. It has done the wise thing, by posting a message on Facebook explaining their stand. Here is a summary of their Fb post.

“Do not mistake the acts of our employees as the intention of BSNL. We keep the mobile tower on in Sabarimala throughout the year for the aid of all the employees at the temple and it is for no profit, but just a service. BSNL will not cooperate with any move meant to hurt the religious sentiments or to break any law. ”

Already there was a huge protest raised against BSNL and subscribers have been calling them and