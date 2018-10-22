Congress Worker Killed Over a Facebook Post

A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death by two to three unidentified people in Ghatkopar in the wee hours on Monday.

The deceased Congress worker was identified as Manoj Dubey. According to a report, he was allegedly murdered because of a Facebook post. The incident took place near Asalpha metro station around 1.30 am.

As per NDTV report, the Congress worker was rushed to the hospital by police personnel, but he was declared dead on arrival.

There are some reports claiming that the Congress worker was probably killed over a political comment he had made on the social media. According to a Times Now report, investigating officers said that Dubey had posted some ‘objectionable’ comments on Facebook and his rival had an objection to that.

Shocking!

Manoj Dubey, a staunch Congress worker was murdered for his facebook post by BJP goons.

We strongly condemn such a coward act!

The culprits should be brought to justice.

Our deepest condolences to his family,

Congress party stands with his family at this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/BcVhzZdtD0 — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) October 22, 2018

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has quoted one of the relatives of Dubey saying, “He shared a post on Facebook that Congress will form the government in 2019 on which the BJP and Bajrang Dal workers posted rude comments. The altercation led to a fight with swords in which he was killed”.

The Maharashtra Congress Party’s official Twitter handle shared the incident happened with Manoj Dubey and condemned the attack. The Congress party demanded that the culprit be brought to justice.