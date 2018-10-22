Easy Spicy Breakfast Recipe: Chilli Idli

Chilli idli recipe-A very delicious and spicy south Indian snack recipe with idlis, fried idlis tossed in spicy south Indian masala!
INGREDIENTS
- 4-6 idlis
- 2 tablespoons corn flour
- 1 large onion,finely chopped
- 2 large tomatoes finely chopped
- 2-3 green chillies slit
- 2 teaspoons crushed ginger-garlic
- 2 teaspoons tomato sauce (optional)
- ½ teaspoon chilli powder
- ½ teaspoon Turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 10-12 Curry Leaves
- ½ teaspoon Lemon juice
- Salt
- Oil for deep frying
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut the cold idlis into bite sized cubes. Mix cornflour,rice flour and little salt in a bowl and toss the idlis. Set aside for 5 minutes.
- In the meantime finely chop the onion,tomatoes,cube the bell pepper, slit or finely chop the green chillies and crush the ginger garlic.
- Heat oil for deep frying and fry the idli cubes in hot oil in medium high flame. They should become golden brown and crisp. Remove to a kitchen towel and set aside.
- Remove the oil from the pan leaving about 3 teaspoons. Temper with cumin,green chillies,ginger garlic and saute well for 4-5 minutes. Add curry leaves and saute well.
- Add the finely chopped onions and saute till they become translucent.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and mix well and saute till it turns mushy.
- Add the cubed bell peppers,salt,sugar,chilli powder,turmeric powder and tomato sauce (if using). Mix well and cook till the masala leaves out oil.
- Add the fried idlis and mix gently.
- Remove from flame and add lemon juice. Serve chilli idly hot with more chopped onions and lemon wedges.
Post Your Comments