Easy Spicy Breakfast Recipe: Chilli Idli

Chilli idli recipe-A very delicious and spicy south Indian snack recipe with idlis, fried idlis tossed in spicy south Indian masala!

INGREDIENTS

4-6 idlis

2 tablespoons corn flour

1 large onion,finely chopped

2 large tomatoes finely chopped

2-3 green chillies slit

2 teaspoons crushed ginger-garlic

2 teaspoons tomato sauce (optional)

½ teaspoon chilli powder

½ teaspoon Turmeric powder

1 teaspoon sugar

10-12 Curry Leaves

½ teaspoon Lemon juice

Salt

Oil for deep frying

INSTRUCTIONS