For the first time in the history ,Diesel price crosses Petrol price in India

Diesel has become more expensive than petrol for the first time in history of India. According to a PTI report, diesel is selling 12 paise higher than petrol in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, this is the first instance when per litre diesel prices have crossed that of petrol.

Diesel is priced at Rs 80.69 per litre while petrol is available for Rs 80.57 per litre in Bhubaneswar. This was the first time that the price of diesel surpassed that of petrol in Odisha,

Sanjay Lath, general secretary, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association was seen as saying in PTI report. Odisha levies a uniform 26 per cent VAT (Value Added Tax) on both petrol and diesel while other states have different VAT rates for petroleum products, Lath said.

“This imbalance is mostly due to faulty policy of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre … There could be a tactical understanding between the central government and oil marketing companies,” S B Behera, Finance Minister, Odisha was quoted in a PTI report.

“Finance minister (Behera) should be judicious while making a statement on an important issue. Every body in the country knows the reason behind the rise in the prices of fuel. While 13 states have reduced VAT on the fuel, Odisha government is yet take a decision in this regard,” PTI reported citing Prithviraj Harichandan, BJP state general secretary.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated Odisha government to slash the VAT rates in order to provide relief to local dwellers.