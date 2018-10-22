Hero launches ‘Destini 125’ in India : Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp has launched the company’s first 125 cc scooter, the Hero Destini 125 and prices start at Rs 54,650. The Destini 125 is available in two variants LX and VX.

The LX is priced at Rs 54,650, ex-showroom, and the VX is priced at Rs 57,500, ex-showroom. The deliveries for the scooter will start in three to four weeks.

The Destini 125 is loosely based on the Duet, another model from Hero’s scooter range which has a 110cc engine. The Hero Destini was first showcased as a concept model at the 2018 Auto Expo held in February. The production model gets a complete redesign which has been developed by Hero at their Jaipur R&D center.

The Hero Destini 125 gets a front disc option, integrated braking system, side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch external fuel filler cap. The top spec model variant, VX gets a boot light, mobile charging, chrome inserts, alloy wheels, and dual tone seat covers.

The Destini is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor belting out 8.7bhp and 10.2Nm of peak torque. The Destini also gets an idle-start-stop system (i3S) which is a first in this segment.

The Destini 125 will go head-on with the likes of Honda Activa 125, Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125, TVS NTorq, and the Aprilia SR125.