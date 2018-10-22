ISL 2018-19: Pune City FC takes on Bengaluru FC aiming first Win

The Stallions are languishing in the ninth spot in the table after picking up just a solitary point from their first two games played away. They now return home, and it’s going to be another herculean task against Bengaluru FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.

“I think Bengaluru FC is the best team in India. They are playing the second season with almost the same players. They have changed only two-three players. That is very important. Albert Roca has gone but Carles Cuadrat is the same. It is important to follow a continuous philosophy,” said Pune coach Miguel Angel Portugal.

A win against Bengaluru, which they desperately need, will not just be Pune’s first of the season, but also their maiden victory over the opposition to whom they bowed out in last edition’s playoffs.

Bengaluru FC had a smashing debut campaign in the league last season but their start under new coach Carles Cuadrat has not been entirely convincing. While Bengaluru did notch an impressive victory over defending champions Chennaiyin FC in their campaign opener, they were held at home by Jamshedpur FC.

Back on the road, Bengaluru will look to continue their impressive away form from last season where they won seven out of nine matches.