Monalisa looks stunning in bridal avatar; See Pics

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Being an avid social media user, she sways her fans every now and then with her astonishing clicks. More than 1.2 people on Instagram are following her for the heart-hacking photos and videos of her. This is not the first time that Antara has taken the internet by storm with her moves, the diva has always been hogging headlines for her latke and jhatke.

Recently the diva has surprised her fans with this over-the-top and serene bridal look of her. Dolled-up in a blood red saree and sitting on a decorated bed like a typical Indian bride, Monalisa is swaying her fans with her serene expressions. Carrying the attire with sheer elegance, the sizzling beauty is looking absolutely dreamy.

Take a look at the pictures below: