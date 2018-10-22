Latest NewsIndia

Policeman touches Minister's feet after jeep touches his SUV : Watch Video

The minister who is proud of his position refuses to forgive the apologetic policeman and asks him to come and see him later.

Oct 22, 2018, 05:03 pm IST
In a controversial incident, a policeman driving a jeep in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy had to touch feet of CM’s Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana, after his vehicle accidentally touched Mahana’s SUV. The incident which took place in Kanpur drew a lot of flak. The incident, which has been captured on a camera shows the policeman holding feet of the minister, whereas the Mahana can be seen shooing him away disrespectfully.

Clarifying the reason behind the incident, the driver said “’there was little space & I was trying to make space for his car when it happened”.  Mahana however didn’t seem convinced and angrily asked him to leave.

