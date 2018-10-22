“Protest Against Sabarimala Women Entry Happening at a Time When Women are Gearing up to Go Mars”: Pinarayi Vijayan

Amidst all the protest against Sabarimala’s SC order on young women entry, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has shown clear signs of not backing off from his stand. In his first statement on the issue since his return from Middle east, he said “Government intends to implement SC order as such, The party which is ruling the country is trying to upset the law. Protestors are trying to make Sabarimala a place of riot,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. He was talking in his weekly programme “Naam Munnott”.

“Protests against a temple entry is happening at a time young women are gearing up to go mars. It is strange that Congress has emulated BJP in this protest. Neither of this party can upset the secular mindset of Kerala,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Sabarimala temple was closed at 10 pm on Monday after five days, bringing an end to the first period of pilgrimage since the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict last month allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine.