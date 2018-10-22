KeralaLatest News

RSS Takes Legal Action Against Kadakampally Surendran

Oct 22, 2018, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

RSS is all set to take a legal route against Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran who made some ‘derogatory statements’ against them in relation with the Sabarimala SC verdict on Young women’s entry. It was in the press meet held on 18th of this month that the minister made statements that were an attempt to defame RSS. A notice has already been sent to Surendran.

In the press meet, Minister had played an audio clip after announcing that it is the voice of a leader urging people to make a riot. He also said that those who filed the petition for young women’s entry into Sabarimala are well known RSS leaders. But the audio clip played was the voice of the district leader of an organisation called AHP which has no relation to RSS.

This is an organisation which opposes RSS and P.M Narendra Modi. RSS points out that despite this knowledge, Minister deliberately made derogatory statements against them and unless he is ready to apologise, RSS intends to file defamation.

Tags

Related Articles

May 27, 2017, 07:15 pm IST

Triumph Street Triple 2017 bookings started in India

Aug 4, 2017, 07:33 am IST

Hackers posted Indian national anthem on Pakistan website

Jul 12, 2018, 08:27 am IST

2 women found dead in toilets of 2 trains, suspects serial killer

sridevi_journey_ of_ her_ life
Feb 25, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

The Journey Of Bollywood Queen- Sridevi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close