Sabarimala: 7 Including BJP State Secretary Arrested in Nilakkal

Nilakkal: 7 including the BJP State Secretary K P Sreeshan has been arrested from Nilakkal by Kerala police. In the last two days, police had arrested other BJP members who violated the prohibitory orders existing in the place.

Yesterday it was the team under the leadership of P.M Velayudhan and on Saturday it was under BJP State General Secretary N Radhakrishnan and J R Padmakumar that the protest was staged. Leaders had come in the costume of Ayyappa devotees and police couldn’t see through their disguise.