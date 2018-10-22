Shocking Box Office Collection Record For Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho opened with a positive review from the audience and critics.

Ever since its announcement, the romantic comedy, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, had a great buzz around it due to its unique subject.

After a terrific report card on its opening day, the movie has managed to earn Rs. 31.46 crores in just three days. On the third day i.e. Saturday, the film brought in big numbers and earned Rs 12.50 crores. With Sunday on the horizon, it looks like Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao’s film would be earning Rs 45 crore nett, which is massive for the family entertainer.

Taking to his social media, Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the current box office numbers. He said, “#BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE… Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]… Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: ? 31.46 cr. India biz… Eyes ? 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL.”