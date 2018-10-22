Latest Newscelebrities

Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi gets married

Oct 22, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, the visually impaired singer from Kerala loved much for her unique voice recognisable among scores of new singers gets married.

She got married to Anoop N who is an interior designer and mimicry artist who ‘has a taste for music’.

Vijayalakshmi, also an expert of a musical instrument called Gayathri Veena, came to Malayalam cinema through her much-noticed rendition of ‘Katte Katte’ for the film Celluloid. She won the Kerala state award for best singer for her rendition of ‘Ottaku Paadunna’, for the film Nadan.

From Malayalam she also hopped on to Tamil. She went on to make a name for herself for her unique song rendition and voice, working with musicians like Ouseppachan, Bijibal and Shaan Rahman in Malayalam, and Santhosh Narayanan, D Imman and GV Prakash Kumar in Tamil.

