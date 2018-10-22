Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Six People shot in Street Shooting near Football Stadium

Lendvay reported no link to the game, which went on without incident, and said investigators were investigating whether it was gang-related.

Oct 22, 2018, 06:42 am IST
Six people have been wounded in a street shooting blocks from the Florida stadium where the NFL’s Houston Texans played and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Ron Lendvay, director of investigations for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said several shots rang out about 12:35 p.m. Sunday on a boulevard in the stadium’s general area and that five men and one woman were hit by gunfire. All were rushed to hospitals, and the sheriff’s office tweeted that three of the victims were in critical condition. The victims ranged in age from their 20s to the 70s, according to Lendvay.

