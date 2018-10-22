Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on firecrackers tomorrow

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on the plea for a ban on the manufacture, sale and possession of firecrackers across the country.

A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said although the matter was mentioned in Monday’s (today’s) list they would be pronouncing the judgment on October 23.

The top court had on August 28 reserved its order on the plea for a countrywide ban on firecrackers to curb the deteriorating air pollution.

The court had reserved its order after hearing the petitioners, firecrackers manufacturers, the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The bench had earlier said that there was a need to strike a balance between the right to health and the right to carry on a trade or profession.

It had also said that there was a fundamental right to livelihood of firecrackers manufacturers as well as the fundamental right to health of 130 crore citizens of the country.

The firecracker manufacturers had told the apex court that crackers were not the sole cause of rising pollution during Diwali. It was one of the contributing factors and that an entire industry could not be shut down on this count.

The manufacturers had contended that pollution had reached very high levels not due to the bursting of the firecrackers alone but also on account of vehicular pollution, construction dust and stubble-burning.