Times When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh proved they are a perfect couple: See Pics

Oct 22, 2018, 06:36 am IST
Deepika-Ranveer

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh have finally confirmed their wedding date. The couple announced on their social media accounts that they will be tying the knot on the 14-15 November.

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding will take place at Lake Como in Italy. The couple, reports claim, have opted for silver jewellery for the big day instead of choosing the gold or the much-in-trend platinum jewellery. Deepika, it is rumoured, will wear ace designer Sabyasachi on her big day.

Let’s have a look at their made for each other moments:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

