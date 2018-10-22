Women of Banned Age Group plan to Enter Sabarimala

With the Sabarimala temple doors set to close today after the six-day monthly pooja, there are reports that several women in the menstrual age group are planning to visit the hill shrine following which security has been beefed up at the Sabarimala and other pilgrim centres connected to it.

On the last day of the “darshan”, devotees opposing the entry of girls and women in the age group 10 to 50 years into the temple of “naishtika brahmachari” – the eternally celibate deity – are camping at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam temple complex to prevent them from reaching the shrine situated in a dense forest.

Earlier today, police officials informed media in Sannidhanam and Pamba to vacate the area as they had inputs of a targeted attack being planned on media persons.

In these six days, the devotees have prevented 12 women of the “barred” age group from offering worship at the Lord Ayyappa temple despite the Supreme Court’s order lifting ban on entry of women of age group 10 to 50.

According to latest reports, a woman armed with the Supreme Court order — permitting the entry of all women into the shrine — has approached the police, seeking help to offer prayers at the temple as the stand-off over the entry of women of menstrual age into the famous hill shrine continued for the sixth day.