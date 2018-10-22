Xiaomi Mi MIx 3 To Have this Awesome Feature Available in Phones Like Samsung’s Galaxy S9

With the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 less than a week away from launch, pretty much every detail has been leaked. It’s got a lot of cool features, but there is something that you should truly see.

The smartphone will officially be unveiled on October 25 in China, and with just a couple of days to go, Xiaomi has confirmed one of its camera features. The Chinese manufacturer has informed that the camera in Mi Mix 3 will support 960fps slow-motion video recording. This is official, coming straight from Xiaomi global spokesperson, Donovan Sung. The Snapdragon 845 chipset that will power the Mi Mix 3 certainly support it, but this wasn’t enabled on the Mix 2S as the right image sensor is needed as well. To hit 960fps, a sensor needs on-board memory.

960 frames per second, slow motion video recording. Only 3 days left until launch! ??#Xiaomi #MiMIX3 pic.twitter.com/ZRGD5FKrm4 — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 22, 2018

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9, Huawei P20 Pro and Sony Xperia XZ Premium from 2017 are the only devices to support super slow motion recording. The code found hidden inside MIUI camera app hints at a yet-to be-launched Xiaomi device with the internal name “Perseus” that supports 960fps slow-motion video. Mi Mix 3 has been spotted in a leak showcasing its fingerprint sensor and dual front camera setup. To recall, Xiaomi had recently confirmed that the Mi Mix 3 will sport dual 24-megapixel selfie cameras.

Xiaomi could also introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor in its upcoming Mi Mix 3 smartphone, however, this is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, a video of an alleged Mix 3 posted by YouTube channel Tech News hints at a possible fingerprint sensor under the display, or a fast unlock feature. However, there is no clarity on the same.