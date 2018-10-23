Latest Newscelebrities

Arjun Sarja’s Daughter accuses Shruthi Hariharan of misusing #MeToo

Oct 23, 2018, 07:20 am IST
Shruthi Hariharan who accused actor Arjun of sexual harassment is now facing criticism from other celebrities.

Following this, she received support from Shraddha Srinath and Prakash Raj. They praised her for sharing her experience as a part of the #MeToo movement.

Now, Arjun’s daughter Aishwarya has countered Sruthi’s claims and said that the actress is simply misusing the #MeToo movement for personal gains.

She stated “But I don’t see any sort of harassment here. Something that is forceful, which is done against someone’s wish, then that is a Me Too moment, not this. Someone like Ms. Hariharan is using #MeToo for her own gain, but I don’t know for what… for popularity?”. Actor Arjun Sarja has already decided to file a defamation case against Shruthi for wrongly accusing him.

