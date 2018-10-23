Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Niece to Contest as Congress Candidate in Assembly Polls

The Congress party on Monday released its list of another six candidates for the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018. The grand-old party also announced that late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee‘s niece Karuna Shukla will be contesting against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandangaon. The party had earlier announced 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls.

Former BJP member Karuna Shukla has previously represented Janjgir constituency. She parted ways with the saffron party in 2013. She contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu.

The Congress had on Thursday released its first list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Eleven of the 12 candidates announced are in seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The party has fielded seven sitting legislators and five fresh faces for the 12 of the 18 seats that go to the polls for the first phase on November 12.

Earlier on Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had released the names of three candidates for the first phase and six names for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too announced 77 candidates out of a total of 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh.