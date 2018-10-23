Badhaai Ho successfully created Record Box Office Collection

Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer Badhaai Ho is basking in success at the box office as the comedy-drama movie has crossed 50 Crore mark. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this film that released on 18th October had made ? 45.06 Crores over the extended weekend. Even as the movie is receiving a mixed word of mouth, it is pulling a huge crowd to the theatres which is helping it pass the litmus test on Monday eventually pulling in ? 5.65 Crores.

The movie boasts a box office collection of ? 51.35 cr in the domestic market. The major business is coming in from North India and without any major releases, this movie is expected to rake well till Thugs Of Hindostan takes prominence on 8th November.