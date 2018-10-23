Latest Newscelebrities

Badhaai Ho successfully created Record Box Office Collection

Oct 23, 2018, 01:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer Badhaai Ho is basking in success at the box office as the comedy-drama movie has crossed 50 Crore mark. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this film that released on 18th October had made ? 45.06 Crores over the extended weekend. Even as the movie is receiving a mixed word of mouth, it is pulling a huge crowd to the theatres which is helping it pass the litmus test on Monday eventually pulling in ? 5.65 Crores.

The movie boasts a box office collection of ? 51.35 cr in the domestic market. The major business is coming in from North India and without any major releases, this movie is expected to rake well till Thugs Of Hindostan takes prominence on 8th November.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 2, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Red Wine could be a cure for cancer: Reports

Sep 16, 2017, 01:12 am IST

Centre to soon link Aadhaar with driving licence

Aug 16, 2017, 01:33 pm IST

Swine flu scare, no morning assembly in schools

Jul 7, 2018, 11:43 am IST

Mollywood Celebrities Who Battled Cancer Bravely

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close