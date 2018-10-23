IndiaNEWS

Bus falls into gorge, Several injured

Oct 23, 2018, 07:00 pm IST
Twenty nine personnel of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) bound for poll-related duties in Chhatisgarh have been injured after their bus fell into a deep gorge, police said here on Tuesday. The troopers belong to 8th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

The bus rolled down into an approximately 250 feet deep gorge at the Baramura hill ranges in Tripura while negotiating a sharp turn.

“All the 29 injured, including three critical ones, have been shifted to the (government-run) Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here for treatment,” the police officer said.

Two of the three critically wounded were being referred to Kolkata on Tuesday for better treatment.”Around 800 TSR jawans, including the 29 troopers, were headed to Agartala in different vehicles to board a Chhatisgarh-bound train

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with others have visited the hospital where the troopers were rushed to.

