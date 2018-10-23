IndiaNEWS

Cab driver arrested for allegedly raping 5-yr-old girl

Oct 23, 2018, 03:32 pm IST
A five-year-old girl was raped by the driver of her school bus in Delhi, police said on Tuesday, adding the accused has been arrested.

On Monday a complaint was received from the victim’s mother at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Rohini.

The 39-year-old bus driver was arrested on the same day and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police officer said.

The daughter had narrated her ordeal to the mother, the officer added.

