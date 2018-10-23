Hyundai launches all new Santro in India : Price and features

Hyundai has launched the all new Santro in India, with ex-showroom prices ranging between Rs. 3.89 lakh and Rs. 5.64 lakh.

Hyundai chose the name Santro, earlier code named AH2, after an overwhelming 66.6 percent of the 5 lakh respondents voted for it in a naming competition. Hyundai spent $100 million in building the car over a period of three years. It is the first major product from Hyundai R&D unit in Hyderabad

The new Santro will come packed with new age technology features including the segment-first 17.64 cm touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system is equipped with smart phone connectivity – Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and Mirror Link that supports voice recognition function and rear parking camera display on the screen. It is equipped with Hyundai’s patented ‘Eco Coating’ technology that prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms

Dual front airbags and ABS will be standard across all variants. In order to comply with upcoming safety norms, Hyundai will also be offering rear parking sensors on the higher variants of the Santro.

The new Santro is powered by 1.1-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine producing a peak power of 69 PS. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox giving a fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l. The Santro will also be the first Hyundai to get an automated manual gearbox.

Hyundai says the car has been tested for 7,750 km at speeds of 150 km/hr. The car has also been driven in temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius and as low as -10 degrees Celsius, and at elevations of 2,084 meters.

Hyundai hopes to sell 8,000-10,000 units of the car in the domestic market every month and export an additional 2,500 units a month. The market in which the Santro is competing is 30,000-units-a-month market, with the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R alone accounting for half of that.