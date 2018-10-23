Indian expat wins Rs 7 crore in Dubai Duty Free ticket

Indian expat Sourav Dey on Tuesday wins $1 million ( Nearly Rs 7 crore) at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.Dey, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, held ticket number 3070 in Series 284.

Dey, a resident of Dubai for six years, works as a department head for an insurance company in DIFC and was thrilled to hear the news of his win with his first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free, which he bought on his way to Kolkata for a vacation in September.

“I’m so grateful to Dubai Duty Free for giving me this new fortune that my family will truly treasure this for a long time,” he said.

Two other winners drove away luxury vehicles.

Sajeewa Niranjan, a 40-year-old Sri Lankan national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover HSE 380HP after winning in Series 1699 with his ticket number 0615.

Babu Ajith Babu, a 44-year-old Indian national in Dubai, drove home a BMW R 1200 RT motorbike after winning in Series 349 with his ticket number 0202.