ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos takes on Chennaiyin FC aiming First Win

Delhi Dynamos have gotten off to a rusty start with two points from three matches. Their 2-1 loss against ATK was sandwiched by two 1-1 draws against FC Pune City and Kerala Blasters.

Serbian forward Andrija Kaluderovic finally got his name on the scoresheet as he scored a late equaliser against the Blasters in their last match.

Coach Josep Gombau was forced to play centre-back Gianni Zuiverloon in place of injured Marcos Tebar alongside Vinit Rai in the midfield. But the experiment was not extremely successful.

Delhi primarily rely on their wide for their attacks with full-backs Pritam Kotal and Narayan Das moving forward to provide width. But the forwards need to improve their finishing.

Chennaiyin FC have lost against Bengaluru FC (1-0), FC Goa (3-1) and NorthEast United (4-3) in their opening three games. In fact, the Marina Machans suffered a defeat against NorthEast United despite leading 3-1 at one stage.

Chennaiyin’s defence has been at sixes and sevens as they have more or less been on self destructive mode. Mailson Alves and Eli Sabia haven’t been in the best of forms and the same has been the case with Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Thoi Singh, who scored twice in the seven-goal thriller, can be expected to keep his place in the first XI.