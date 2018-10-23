Latest Newscelebrities

Latest Sizzling Pics Of Dagal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh

Oct 23, 2018, 08:32 am IST
Less than a minute

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an Indian actress. She mainly appears in Bollywood movies and television serials. She is best known for her role as baby girl Bharti in Chachi 420.

In her most recent role, she plays Geeta Phogat, an Indian wrestler and Mahavir Singh Phogat’s daughter in the Bollywood film Dangal.

Fatima is often seen posting photos on her social media handles to keep her fans posted of her day to day life. Her bikini photos made rounds on the Internet. But she was even slammed for posting a bikini photo.

Let’s have a look at her latest sizzling pics:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

kajol
Aug 5, 2018, 10:13 am IST

Happy Birthday Kajol, These Childhood Pics of the Actress are Really Cute

MSD
May 21, 2018, 06:58 pm IST

This Was M S Dhoni’s Shrewd Tactics that Knocked off Kings X1 Punjab

Jul 27, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Kerala Student Opens up after Troll Attack For Selling Fish After College

another-prominent-political-leader-joins-bjp
Mar 12, 2018, 06:16 pm IST

Prominent SP leader joins the BJP

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close