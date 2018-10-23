Pakistan will extend hand of friendship to India after 2019 polls, says Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he would extend the hand of friendship to India, once again after 2019 general elections. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Khan said that he believed that New Delhi’s response to talks was cold in light of the elections.

“Peace with India would help the two countries to divert their resources towards human development instead of indulging in an arms race,” Khan was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan. Khan reportedly said that he had extended the hand of friendship to India which ‘rebuffed’the move.

Khan, who had, in a televised speech, after coming to power, said that he was keen on resuming dialogue with India, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Foreign Minister-level dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). While India had accepted the invitation, the talks were called off after militants killed three policemen in Kashmir. “He (Khan) attributed this (cancellation) to anti-Pakistan rhetoric raking in votes in India,” the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing the Pakistan Prime Minister.