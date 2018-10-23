Right to pray does not mean right to desecrate : Smriti Irani on Sabarimala row

Amid ongoing protest against Supreme Court’s verdict of allowing women of all ages entering into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple political parties and leader are sharing their thoughts on the same. Recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani, at an event in Mumbai, said she believes everyone has right to pray but no the desecrate.

Irani said, “I have right to pray, but not right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on SC verdict as I’m a serving cabinet minister. Would you take sanitary napkins soaked in menstrual blood into a friend’s home? So why would you take them into the house of God.”

In September, the Apex Court ruled out the age-old traditions of ban on women of menstruating age or between 10 to 50, entering at Sabarimala Temple of Lord Ayyappa. However, even as court gave its order, devotees and residents protest and stopped women below 50 from entering the temple.