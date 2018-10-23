Rima Kallingal Lashes Out at Dulquer Salman

Rima Kallingal is someone who takes a strong stand on issues and she doesn’t mince her words when it comes to criticising actors. She has not even spared the big Ms of Mollywood- Mammootty and Mohanlal, and now Dulquer Salman, the young superstar is the latest to have come under her criticism. Rima said she cannot take a stand like Dulquer, “who in controversial issues takes a stand that he is not going to support any camps”. Rima said she is going to stand with the actress who was a victim in the abduction case.

“We didn’t start this organisation(W.C.C) to harm anybody. When we stand with someone, we will have to face a lot of people from the other camp. We cannot keep ourselves aloof from these issues as Dulquer did. He can do it, but we cannot. A lot of people will find it difficult to stand united with the victim, we understand that,”

When asked if Manju Warrier who was very active during the early days of WCC is still with them, she replied Manju is still with the victim. Her stand on that issue has not changed. “But WCC is now questioning a lot of other things. We are questionin the mysogynistic attitude in Films. We are opposing a big power structure. We will have to stand against a lot of people,” she said.