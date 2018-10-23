“Sabarimala Temple and Priest are not Under Kerala Devaswom Board” : M.T Ramesh

Kochi: BJP Kerala State General Secretary M.T Ramesh has said that the right over a temple is not with Devaswom Board. The idea that Sabarimala temple and Priest are under the control of Devaswom Board is a wrong notion. If Chief Minister doesn’t know all these, he should ask somebody and learn” said Ramesh.

“The devotees who assembled in Sabarimala during the last five days were called criminals by C.M. He is expressing his displeasure over his inability to get a maximum number of young women into Sabarimala. Even in the issue of Mahdani, a separate assembly was called to discuss the issue, but why has he refused to do something similar in Sabarimala issue,”? Ramesh asked

M.T Ramesh also warned that if police are planning to go ahead with their plan to allow entry of young women when the shrine opens on Vrichikam 1, they will have to face bigger consequences. BJP will organise protests across different places in Kerala till November 15.

Earlier, the priest of Sabarimala temple had said that he will close the temple door if traditions of the temple are found to have been broken. In response to that remark, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked what rights does the priest have to shut down a temple in Kerala which is the public property of the state. “Priest may have the rights to decide the rituals of the temple, but the rights to take administrative decisions rests with Devaswom board,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.