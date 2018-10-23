Sonakshi Sinha’s latest fitness workout video goes viral : Watch Here

Sonakshi Sinha shared her workout videos on Instagram and given an insight into her world of fitness. Today, Sonakshi Sinha posted a video on social media while doing her Pilates session and she wrote, “Nothing like ending a good workout with a great stretch! #mondaymotivation #pilatesgirl #stretchytime @namratapurohit…”

Besides working out in a gym, Sonakshi is more of a Pilates girl and thanks to her, these videos make workouts look so easy, breezy and fun. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to thank Hrithik Roshan for motivating her to work out and live a healthy and fit life. Sonakshi wrote, “That ‘before’ conversation was an inspiration in itself!!! Thank you for always being so motivating @iHrithik! This is just the beginning!…”

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, and currently, Sonakshi Sinha is in Indore shooting for Abhishek Varman’s Kalank opposite Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sanjau Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kalank is slated to release on April 19, 2018. Besides Kalank, Sonakshi will soon be seen dancing with Ajay Devgn in Indra Kumar’s upcoming film Total Dhamaal to the iconic song Mungda from the 1977 film Inkaar. The song has been recreated for Sonakshi and Ajay Devgn.