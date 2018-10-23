World’s longest sea crossing bridge opens in China : See Pics

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on October 23, officially opened the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Measuring 55km in length, it is the world’s largest sea bridge.

Around 420,000 tonnes of steel was used to construct this massive bridge. As per AFP, that amount of steel can build 60 Eiffel Towers. The bridge is expected to last for 120 years.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge features six lanes and four tunnels with one of them being underwater. To support the bridge, the Chinese have also built four artificial islands.

It is believed that the estimated cost of building the world’s largest sea bridge rests somewhere around USD15 billion. The bridge was completed in 7 years.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge will cut the travelling time between Hong Kong and the Western Pearl River Delta region significantly.

Only the wealthy ones or those politically connected will be allowed to drive through this bridge. For this, the administration will be issuing only 10,000 licenses for Hong Kong-mainland dual-plate private cars and 300 for Macau vehicles.